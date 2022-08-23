Najib Razak: Ex-Malaysia prime minister's lawyer reacts as court upholds conviction

The lawyer for Najib Razak expressed his “sadness” as a graft conviction and 12-year jail sentence for the former Malaysia prime minister was upheld on Tuesday, 23 August.

In 2020, Najib was found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving $9.4m from SRC International, a former unit the 1MDB development fund set up by Najib after he came to power in 2009.

“Of course, we are very sad because we lost the appeal... the almighty alone can dispense perfect justice,” Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said.

Sign up to our newsletters.