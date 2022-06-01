Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine risks drawing ‘third country’ into war
‘It’s a direct provocation,’ Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says
Russia’s foreign minister has claimed a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington.
American president Joe Biden on Tuesday signalled that the US would supply Kyiv with its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher system.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”
