Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Russia says the diplomat was caught red-handed carrying out espionage activities

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 27 September 2022 17:26
Japanese consul being interrogated by Russian authorities after he was detained over espionage allegations

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

