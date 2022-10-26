Russia briefs China and India on ‘dirty bomb’ claim
Moscow allies told that Ukraine planning to detonate radioactive device on home soil
Russia used calls with allied nations to repeat its claim that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory to smear Moscow.
Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin’s defence minister, called his Chinese counterpart and expressed concerns about “possible provocations by Ukraine involving the use of a dirty bomb”, the Russian defence ministry said.
Mr Shoigu held a similar call with Indian officials on Wednesday. It following conversations in recent days where he raised the allegation with Nato defence ministers.
