Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘recruiting UK-trained Afghan commandos over WhatsApp’
Thousands of formerly western allied troops could take up offer, say insiders
Members of an elite Afghan commando unit trained by Britain and the US said they were approached with offers to join the Russian military in Ukraine, according to a report.
Global affairs journal Foreign Policy reported that soldiers of the Afghanistan National Army Commando Corps – who were abandoned after fighting with the western coalition for years – had been scouted over WhatsApp and Signal to support the Kremlin’s war effort.
Insiders think as many as 10,000 former commandos could be receptive to the offers as “they have nothing to lose” since the US and UK evacuation left them jobless, with hopes of resettling in the west dwindling, Foreign Policy said.
One former commando officer said he believed the shady Russian-allied Wagner Group mercenaries were carrying out the recruitment effort.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine.
The MoD cited the blowing up of a train line in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday.
Russia repeats ‘dirty bomb’ claims in call with China
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu today held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart and expressed concerns about “possible provocations by Ukraine involving the use of a dirty bomb”, the Russian defence ministry said.
Moscow first raised the allegation on Sunday that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a radioactive device. Ukraine and its Western allies have strongly rejected that and raised concerns that Russia may use it as a pretext to escalate the war.
Mr Shoigu held a similar call on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart.
Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says
Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence (Zoe Tidman writes).
He mainly sends troops to Ukraine – where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago – using an expansive rail network, the British government said.
“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.
“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”
Zelensky adviser promises ‘good news ahead’ as US preps more air defence deliveries
A top Ukrainian government official’s cryptic tweet could be a sign that the US is preparing to augment Kyiv’s air defence capabilities with a widely-used surface-to-air missile system.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Biden Administration is considering using the president’s “drawdown authority” allowing him to provide allies with existing stocks of weapons to arm Ukraine’s defence forces with the MIM-23 Hawk missile system.
Two US defence officials said the Hawk – which stands for “Homing All The Way Killer” – would be an upgrade from the Stinger man-portable air defence system which Ukrainian forces have been employing against Russian jets and cruise missiles.
Although Hawk dates back to the Vietnam era, the systems have recieved multiple upgrades over the years and although it was last fielded by the US Marine Corps in 2020, it has remained popular with US allies and is currently employed by Turkish and Iraqi defence forces.
Nuclear strike will be 'serious mistake', Biden warns Russia
Joe Biden said Russia would be “making an incredibly serious mistake” if it used a tactical nuclear weapon.
The US president was responding to a question from a reporter over Russia’s baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false-flag strike with a “dirty bomb” – an explosive laced with radioactive material.
Ukraine’s allies said Moscow made the allegation as pretext for an escalation of the war, while Ukrainian energy regulator Energoatom said it suspected Russian forces were developing a “dirty bomb” using radioactive waste from the occupied Zaporizhizhia power plant.
Fire rains in Kherson as Ukraine warns of ‘heaviest battle’
Artillery fire was traded between Russian and Ukrainian forces around Kherson, reports said, as a Ukrainian official said Moscow was digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the mostly occupied region.
Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there is no sign that Russian forces were preparing to abandon Kherson city, which fell from Ukrainian control early in the war.
In Mykolaiv region north and west of Kherson city, artillery duels raged throughout Tuesday, according to a post from the frontline on Rybar, a pro-Russian channel on Telegram.
In Ishchenka district north of Kherson, Ukrainian forces tried to consolidate their positions, but were forced back to earlier lines, the post said. It said the Ukrainian military was preparing for an advance along the entire length of the frontline.
A Reuters reporter in a remote hamlet near part of the Kherson frontline heard no shooting or artillery fire. Residents said they hoped Russian forces would soon withdraw.
Blackouts in Kyiv: In pictures
Blackouts continued for a second week in Kyiv due to restrictions on electricity supplies to allow energy companies to repair power facilities hit by a wave of recent Russian air strikes.
Volodymyr Zelensky said around one-third of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed.
State energy company Ukrenergo said Russia had caused more damage to power infrastructure in the past few weeks than it had in the first seven months of war.
UN inspectors on the way, says Ukraine after Russia’s ‘dirty bomb' claim
Ukraine’s foreign minister said inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog would soon inspect two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv’s request, adding that he feared Moscow’s baseless “dirty bomb” allegations were preparation for a “false-flag“ operation.
Dmytro Kuleba told reporters the inspectors would receive full access, and he called on Moscow to demonstrate the same transparency as Ukraine.
Ukraine’s energy regulator raised fears yesterday that Russia was preparing its own “dirty bomb” – an explosive laced with radioactive material – after accusing Kyiv of preparing one to use on its own territory to blame Moscow.
Energoatom said it suspected Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were making a device using spent radioactive fuel as they had been “working in secret” for the week before Moscow made its allegation against Kyiv.
Ukraine needs $3bn a month from allies, says IMF
Ukraine will need around $3bn (£2.6bn) a month from allies throughout 2023 to keep its economy afloat, the head of the IMF told a conference in Berlin on Ukrainian recovery from the war.
Further damage to infrastructure – from the Russian bombing campaign against energy facilities for example – could cause the monthly bill to rise to $5bn, Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, said.
Speaking at the conference yesterday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said €350bn (£300bn) may be needed to rebuild Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky, appearing on video link, complained that a requested €17bn for urgent recovery had yet to be delivered.
Biden calls Sunak, Meloni over Ukraine support
Joe Biden held calls with Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni, the new prime ministers of Britain and Italy, to reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine, the White House said.
Mr Sunak pledged to see the war in Ukraine "through to its conclusion" as he took office yesterday.
Ms Meloni, whose coalition with Vladimir Putin sympathisers Silvio Berlusconi and Mattero Salvin has raised fears that Italy would depart Europe's united front against Russia, yesterday told parliament she would maintain support for Ukraine despite pressure from Moscow over energy.
