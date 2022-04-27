Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to other nations as EU accuses Kremlin of ‘blackmail’
The threat comes after the announcement that gas bound for Poland and Bulgaria would be halted
Russia has warned it could cut off gas supplies to other nations after turning the taps off for Nato members Poland and Bulgaria.
In a sign of further tensions between the Kremlin and the west over Ukraine, Russia threatened to target nations if they did not comply with President Putin’s demands to pay for fuel in roubles.
The threat came after an announcement earlier on Wednesday that gas bound for Poland and Bulgaria would be halted. It led to leaders across Europe accusing Moscow of “blackmail” over gas provision.
