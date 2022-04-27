Ukraine: Russia imposes sanctions on 287 MPs in retaliation for UK measures

Move follows UK sanction on 386 members of the Russian State Duma

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 27 April 2022 11:46
Comments
(Independent)

Russia’s foreign ministry has imposed sanctions on 287 members of the House of Commons in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

Two months into the Kremlin’s illegal invasion, the ministry said that “personal restrictions” would be placed on the MPs, accusing them of fuelling “unwarranted Russophobic hysteria”.

It was not immediately clear which MPs at Westminster the sanctions will apply, but earlier this month travel bans were imposed on senior members of the government, including Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Weeks into the invasion, the UK imposed sanctions on 386 members of the Russian Parliament who voted in favour of Vladimir Putin’s actions in the Lukhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

“In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Recommended

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in