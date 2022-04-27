Ukraine news – live: Russian weapons depot on fire after explosions heard in Belgorod
Series of blasts heard in multiple Russian provinces
An ammunition depot in Russian city Belgorod has caught fire at the same time as a series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities have said.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.
Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia’s Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.
Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.
Threat of conventional Russian combat has become ‘less and less credible’ since Ukraine invasion, says former foreign secretary
Speaking to Sky News about the strength of NATO, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, said: “If [Russia] can’t defeat Ukraine in the way they thought they could, it’s unlikely that they can defeat the United States and the whole of Europe.”
Watch the full clip here:
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
The prime minister has said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.
“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”
My colleague Adam Forrest has more:
Putin could withdraw because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Russian president could tell his people mission had been ‘accomplished’, says PM
Zaporizhzhia arms depot struck by Russian blasts
Russia‘s defence ministry said its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region which is housing weapons from the United States and European countries.
The ministry said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight.
Russia attacks Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol again
Russian forces were again attacking huge steel plant Azovstal today where fighters and some civilians are holed up in the southern city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.
Aide Petro Andryushchenko also said no agreements had been reached on trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson failing to set out ‘mission success ‘in Ukraine as war drags on, senior Tory warns
A senior Conservative has hit out at Boris Johnson for failing to explain what is “mission success” in Ukraine, as the war drags on into its third month.
Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, spoke out as the foreign secretary Liz Truss delivers a major speech warning the world “will never feel safe again” if Vladimir Putin is allowed to win.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more:
UK failing to set out ‘mission success ‘in Ukraine as war drags on, senior Tory warns
’What are we collectively trying to achieve? What is mission success’, Tobias Ellwood demands to know
Russia must be pushed out of the Donbas region, chairman of the Defence Committee says
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said Russia must be pushed out of the Donbas region to stop Vladmir Putin from setting his sights beyond Ukraine.
He told Sky News: “The unanswered question I hope the Foreign Secretary will address is what are we collectively trying to achieve? What is mission success?
“Given the threat is not just to Ukraine but well beyond that this is game-changing, what we’re experiencing here in European security.
“Putin must strategically fail in Ukraine, and if we allow him to survive, he will regroup and attempt to advance his sphere of influence way beyond Ukraine in the future.
“So we need to be very, very clear what our mission is - it must be to push Russia completely out of the Donbas region.”
Polish gas company says Gazprom supply suspension is a ‘breach of contract’
Polish gas company PGNiG has confirmed that Gazprom has halted supplies to Poland this morning, calling it a “breach of contract”.
The company said: “Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so.”
PGNiG customers are still getting their fuel in line with their needs, the company added.
Gazprombank official and former head of Gazprom press office says he wants to ‘wash off Russian past’ after fleeing the country
Gazprombank official and former head of Gazprom press office has reportedly fled Russia to join Ukraine’s army.
Igor Volobuev told Russia’s The Insider that he left the country on March 2.
He said: “I could no longer be in Russia. I am Ukrainian by nationality, I was born in Akhtyrka, I could no longer observe from the outside what Russia is doing with my homeland.
“My visit is like repentance, I want to wash off my Russian past. I want to stay in Ukraine until the victory.”
Dominic Raab says Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will isolate Kremlin further
Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
Russian energy company Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as they had failed to pay in roubles.
“We have been warning about this for a while but we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Polish friends and allies,” Mr Raab told Sky News.
“It (halting gas supply) will have a ... very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah.”
Belgorod governor says several explosions heard in the Russian province
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said he woke “to a loud sound like an explosion” at about 3:35am in an update posted to Telegram.
The governor also said that no destruction of residential homes had been reported in his update.
