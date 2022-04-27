✕ Close UK failing to set out mission success in Ukraine, Tobias Ellwood warns

An ammunition depot in Russian city Belgorod has caught fire at the same time as a series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities have said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia’s Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.