Russia suffers third cross-border drone attack in two days

If Ukraine is behind the attack, this will be their deepest strikes inside Russia

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 06 December 2022 19:13
Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attack

An oil storage tank at an airfield in Russia's Kursk region was set ablaze on Tuesday morning after it was hit by a drone.

The attack came just 24 hours after Moscow accused Ukraine of similar attacks on two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov, emphasising the vulnerability of some of Russia’s most important military sites closest to the Ukraine border.

Roman Starovoyt, regional governor of the Kursk region, said on Telegram: “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained.

