Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’
Capital’s residents shelter underground to avoid latest air strikes
Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.
Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes.
Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.
Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update.
Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.
Half of Kyiv without electricity in coming days
About half of the Kyiv region, excluding the capital, will be left without electricity in the coming days, the regional governor said hours after a Russian barrage of missiles hit energy plants in Kyiv and Vinnytsia in central Ukraine.
The capital region had a population of about 1.8 million before the war began in February.
Russian missiles hit energy plants in central Ukraine, Odesa in the south and Sumy in the north, officials said.
Just yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky had announced the war-hit country’s – especially the capital region – return to scheduled power outages instead of emergency blackouts from this week.
Mr Zelensky said his air forces had downed most of the Russian ordnance flown in Ukraine’s direction yesterday afternoon.
“The main result – 70 Russian missiles were launched, most of them were shot down. Kalibr, Kh-101, etc. I am grateful to all our warriors of the air commands “East”, “South” and “Center”. Well done!” he said in his nightly address.
He said that he is grateful to Ukraine’s partners for the air defence systems currently being used.
“Every downed Russian missile is concrete proof that terror can be defeated. But, unfortunately, we still cannot ensure complete security to our sky – there were several hits,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine’s air force said it downed more than 60 of the 70+ missiles fired.
Two killed in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia
At least two people were killed and several houses destroyed after Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential office.
Visuals from the attack showed a damaged car in Novosofiivka and two bodies covered with blankets in the east of Zaporizhzhia city.
The two civilians were seeing off their kids, said their neighbour.
“Both of my neighbours were killed. They were standing by the car. They were seeing off their son and daughter-in-law,” 62-year-old Olha Troshyna said.
Canada to give Ukraine C$15 million for demining
Canada is ready to help Ukraine demine its formerly occupied territory left sprinkled with landmines by Russian forces and will provide C$15m (£9.05m), officials said yesterday.
This will help Ukrainian authorities fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war.
“The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are found in 30 per cent of the country,” Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said at Carleton University in Ottawa.
The country is also providing bomb suits to Ukraine for its deminers and also funding advanced remote-control demining systems to clear large areas like farmlands.
Russia refuses to give up control of major Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Top Russian officials have said Moscow’s exit from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or even transferring control to another entity, will not happen.
“Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or transferring control over it to some ‘third party’ is out of the question,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said yesterday, amid demands of Russia making way for a nuclear safety zone in the region witnessing shelling.
Zaporizhzhia has been shelled every day from mid-September and was also the site of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since the first week of invasion.
Over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief said that the top UN nuclear body is hoping to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on protecting the nuclear facility – the largest in Europe – by the end of this year.
It is currently occupied by Russian troops who are overseeing the plant with Ukrainian staff under their watch.
More blackouts to come, says Zelensky
Ukraine warned there would be emergency blackouts once again in several regions as it repaired damage from missile attacks it said destroyed homes and knocked out power, while Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking deep inside Russia with drones.
A new Russian missile barrage had been anticipated in Ukraine for days and it took place just as emergency blackouts were due to end, with previous damage repaired.
The strikes, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness with temperatures below zero degrees celsius, were the latest in weeks of attacks hitting critical infrastructure and cutting off heat and water to many.
At least four people were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that most of some 70 missiles were shot down.
“In many regions, there will have to be emergency blackouts,” he said in a late Monday video address. “We will be doing everything to restore stability.”
Underground and out of range: Ukrainians hiding in the metro
Residents of Kyiv have taken to the Ukrainian capital’s underground rail network to avoid the latest round of Russian strikes.
Earlier in the ten month war, people in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s liberated second-largest city, hid in their own city’s metro to avoid danger as Russian forces swept into town.
Putin drives across Crimea bridge badly damaged in October bomb attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken to the wheel to drive a vehicle across a bridge to Crimea that was badly damaged by a truck bomb attack in the Autumn.
On Monday, Mr Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, was shown on Russian state TV driving a Mercedes across the bridge that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.
The symbolic journey came on the same day as Kyiv said Russia had destroyed homes in the southeast and knocked out power in many areas with a new round of missile attacks.
Russia’s president was shown speaking to workers and discussing the repairs of the Kerch Bridge with a senior government official who was responsible for the project.
“We are driving on the right hand side,” Mr Putin said, as he drove across the bridge.
Putin also seen walking across the bridge
Ukraine fired on Russian military bases with drones, says report
Ukraine’s attacked two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.
The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more were damaged, the newspaper reported.
Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged by pieces of the drones when they were shot down.
Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the attacks. If it was behind them, they would be the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
US to ask oil and gas chiefs to support Ukraine’s infrastructure
The US government will ask oil and gas executives to support Ukrainian energy infrastructure after months of devastating Russian air strikes, Reuters reports.
“As you know Ukrainian energy assets are being aggressively targeted in an effort to take advantage of the winter’s coldest temperatures and harshest weather conditions. Together, we can help to boost Ukrainian resilience,” wrote David Turk, US deputy secretary of energy, in a letter to oil and gas executives seen by the news agency.
A meeting with bosses is scheduled for Thursday, the report said. It involves members of the Oil and Natural Gas Sector Coordinating Council, which includes 26 trade associations.
Countries allied with Ukraine are devising ways to support the war-torn nation as millions of its citizens face a winter with severely limited access to heat and electricity.
Russia accuses Ukraine of “terrorist act” with drone strike
“The Kyiv regime, in order to disable Russian long-range aircraft, made attempts to strike with Soviet-made unmanned jet aerial vehicles at the military airfields Dyagilevo, in the Ryazan region, and Engels, in the Saratov region,” the Russian defence ministry said.
It said the drones, flying at low altitude, were intercepted by air defences and shot down. The deaths were reported on the Ryazan base, 115 miles southeast of Moscow.
The Russian defence ministry called the drone strikes a terrorist act aimed at disrupting its long-range aviation.
Despite that, it said, Russia responded with a “massive strike on the military control system and related objects of the defences complex, communication centres, energy and military units of Ukraine with high-precision air- and sea-based weapons” in which it said all 17 designated targets were hit.
