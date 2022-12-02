US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat
Putin’s foreign minister made several anti-Western claims in a rambling press conference
Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat claimed the US posed an existential threat to Russia through its support for Ukraine.
Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister who has a reputation for wild statements, used a press conference on Thursday to condemn Washington and Nato, while defending Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s civil infrastructure.
He said the Kremlin’s assault on the Ukrainian power grid was aimed at cutting off the country’s supply of western arms, countering the view held by Kyiv and allies that knocking out heat and electricity for ordinary citizens was an attempt to break the national spirit.
