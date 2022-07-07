Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a further 71 million people have been dragged into poverty due to skyrocketing food and energy prices, according to a new UN report.

Just three months after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded the neighbouring country in February, a staggering 51.6 million people were living off $1.90 (£1.60) a day or less, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has estimated.

An additional 20 million had slipped below the poverty line of $3.20 a day, said the UNDP.