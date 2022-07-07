✕ Close 'Third World War has already started', Ukraine defence minister claims

Vladimir Putin’s predecessor has warned the US that any attempt by the West to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine risks endangering humanity.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said attempts to use courts or tribunals to investigate Russia’s actions in would be futile and catastrophic.

Mr Medvedev, now deputy chair of the Russian security council, said on Telegram: “The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd. And potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity.”

Russia and the US control about 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads, with around 4,000 warheads each, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Relations between Russia and the West have not been so low since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin’s troops are moving towards Donetsk amid his plan to seize the entire Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, days after he declared a “major victory” in neighbouring region Luhansk.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are “shelling everything in their path”.