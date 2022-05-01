‘Everyone here is kind and respectful’: The Ukrainian family sheltering a Yemeni student
Khalid Bin Jaah fled Yemen because of war, now he is staying with a Ukrainian family as Russian troops advance, reports Charlene Rodrigues
Koshmanivka village in Poltava Oblast, roughly 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of Kharkiv is a far cry from the seaport city of Mukalla in eastern Yemen’s Hadhramout.
It is the village where Yemeni aviation engineering student Khalid Bin Jaah, 29, is sheltering with a Ukrainian family after fleeing Russia’s bombings in central Kharkiv - a city which he loved and made his second home - after escaping Yemen’s brutal war in 2015.
In March, The Independent wrote about his harrowing experience living under Russian bombs in Central Kharkiv.
