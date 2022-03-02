After spending another night huddled in an underground bomb shelter in Kharkiv’s metro station as Russian shelling intensifies in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Yemeni student Khaled Bin Jaah returned to his flat only to find his building surrounded by fire and smoke as fighting raged in the streets.

“Now the situation is very dangerous,” the 29-year-old told The Independent by phone on Wednesday, as Russia’s invasion enters its seventh day.

Mr Bin Jaah shared photos taken from his flat that showed a fire on a nearby street and said shrapnel had shattered his windows.