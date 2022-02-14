Since late January this year, the Saudi-led coalition has intensified its bombing campaign in Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthis in return have amplified their attacks on the skyscraper nations of UAE and Saudi Arabia. The conflict, entering its eighth year next month, is far from abating.

Yemen – once an ancient cradle of civilisation which controlled the lucrative spice trade in antiquity – has in the last decade become synonymous with the “worst humanitarian crisis” in the world, and known as “The Forgotten War”.

As of 2021, the UN estimates that 377,000 people have died in Yemen from hunger, bombs and torture, as well as preventable and unpreventable disease. As many as 70 per cent of the dead are children under the aged of five. Local activists warn that the actual numbers could be much higher.