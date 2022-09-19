Famous Russian artist and singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine publicly for the first time and urged Moscow to label her a “foreign agent”.

This comes a week after her husband Maxim Galkin was labelled a “foreign agent” for opposing the war in Ukraine.

On her Instagram, where the 73-year-old singer has more than 3 million followers, Ms Pugacheva asked the country’s justice ministry “to include me on the foreign agents list of my beloved country”.