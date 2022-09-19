Alla Pugacheva: Russian singing superstar slams Ukraine war and asks to be declared ‘foreign agent’
Russian megastar’s remarks on Ukraine likely to infuriate the Kremlin
Famous Russian artist and singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine publicly for the first time and urged Moscow to label her a “foreign agent”.
This comes a week after her husband Maxim Galkin was labelled a “foreign agent” for opposing the war in Ukraine.
On her Instagram, where the 73-year-old singer has more than 3 million followers, Ms Pugacheva asked the country’s justice ministry “to include me on the foreign agents list of my beloved country”.
