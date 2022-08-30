Satellite images show damage to Ukraine nuclear plant buildings right next to reactor
Satellite images show armoured personnel carriers stationed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s reactors
Fresh satellite images from Ukraine’s Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show damage caused to the buildings next to several reactors at the site.
High-resolution images taken by geospatial intelligence company Maxar Technologies on Monday confirmed damage to the roof of the building adjacent to several nuclear reactors at the largest power plant in Europe.
The photos also showed a group of armoured personnel carriers stationed along a road near the reactors, located in the city of Enerhodar.
