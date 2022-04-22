Shanghai to install door alarms to stop people with Covid leaving homes as restrictions ramp up

New rules also include evacuating people to disinfect their homes in China’s biggest city

Namita Singh
Friday 22 April 2022 17:30
<p>A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident</p>

(VIA REUTERS)

Authorities in Shanghai are set to enforce drastic new restrictions to control its Covid outbreak, such as fitting electronic door alarms to stop infected people from leaving their homes.

Other measures include evacuating people to disinfect their homes, daily city-wide testing, and accelerating transfers to quarantine centres.

The restrictions come even as China’s biggest city and financial hub observed a marginal dip in daily new cases, recording 17,629 new infectionson Friday, about 4.7 per cent fewer than the previous day. Since 1 March, Shanghai has recorded 443,500 cases.

