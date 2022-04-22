Shanghai to install door alarms to stop people with Covid leaving homes as restrictions ramp up
New rules also include evacuating people to disinfect their homes in China’s biggest city
Authorities in Shanghai are set to enforce drastic new restrictions to control its Covid outbreak, such as fitting electronic door alarms to stop infected people from leaving their homes.
Other measures include evacuating people to disinfect their homes, daily city-wide testing, and accelerating transfers to quarantine centres.
The restrictions come even as China’s biggest city and financial hub observed a marginal dip in daily new cases, recording 17,629 new infectionson Friday, about 4.7 per cent fewer than the previous day. Since 1 March, Shanghai has recorded 443,500 cases.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies