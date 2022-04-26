How public anger over Shanghai lockdown threatens China’s zero-Covid campaign

As Shanghai‘s Covid lockdown enters its fourth week, complaints from frustrated citizens and stark accounts of human rights violations continue to dominate the headlines.

For many residents in China’s biggest and most affluent city, the last month feels like the accelerated decline of a metropolis that has long been viewed by many as perhaps the most liberal place in a country that has a notorious reputation globally over its human rights record.

For weeks, Shanghai has tried to contain the worst local outbreak of coronavirus in more than two years.