An elderly woman fought off six men as she resisted being taken away for quarantine under China’s zero covid policy.

Videos circulating online show the 95-year-old grandmother trying to escape from multiple police officers in Shanghai, who are dressed in white protective suits.

One can even be seen wielding a broomstick as he tries to direct the woman away.

Separate video clips also appear to show the woman trying to break through the cage before being carted away by officials, but it is unclear if this happened before or after the incident.

