Japan may tighten its gun control regulations even further in wake of Shinzo Abe’s assassination
The last high-profile shooting in Japan before this incident occured in 2019
Japan would consider possible regulation on handmade guns in the wake of former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s killing, said a government official on Tuesday.
There’s already a legal ban on owning firearms in Japan but authorities plan to look into any need to regulate handmade guns while examining the shooting that killed Mr Abe and similar incidents, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.
"We are aware that current regulations strictly restrict firearms, whether handmade or not," he said.
