Lying in bed in a Freetown hospital, Abu Bakar Bangura’s skin is barely visible under the bandages covering most of his badly burned body.

The 46-year-old - who was injured when a fuel tanker exploded after a collision with a truck on 5 November in Sierra Leone’s capital - is lucky to be alive. His wife burned to death.

The accident killed at least 148 people and injured dozens more, causing an outpouring of grief in the West African nation and sparking debate about poor road safety and the response from the authorities in a city that is no stranger to deadly disasters.