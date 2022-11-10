Solar power generation helped avoid $34bn in costs for seven Asian countries
Five of the top 10 economies with solar capacity are now within Asia, report notes
Solar power generation allowed seven Asian countries to avoid spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 alone, according to a recent report.
The report jointly developed by energy think-tank Ember and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) stated that seven key Asian countries, including China, India, and Japan, avoided potential fossil fuel costs of approximately $34bn from January to June 2022.
This is equivalent to nine per cent of total fossil fuel costs during this period.
