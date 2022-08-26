Politician and TikTok star Sonali Phogat whose mysterious death is now being investigated as a murder, was forcefully given a drink spiked with an “obnoxious chemical”, claimed police in India’s coastal Goa state.

Officials have also arrested two men in connection, after Phogat, 42, was brought dead to a Goa hospital on 23 August.

Phogat was a member of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a popular TikToker.