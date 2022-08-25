Woman gets tattoo 'fail' on foot resembling Citroën logo

A woman from the US has shared footage of her faded tattoo “fail” that left TikTok users comparing the ink to the Citroën logo.

Hannah Ware shared footage of the tattoo on TikTok, and said that she paid just $8 (£6) for it in India.

Ms Ware recorded a video of the ink three weeks later, where it could be seen to have faded slightly.

However, rather than the fade, TikTok users were quick to point out the tattoo’s similarity to the Citroën logo.

“At least it was only eight dollars,” Ms Ware said.

