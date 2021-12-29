Early one morning in October, Ebere Ewike was driving home to his family in the southeastern Nigeria town of Obowo, when he was assaulted by a group of young men who set his car ablaze.

As with many attacks and killings this year in the region - where tensions are rising between separatists and state forces, and the public is increasingly fearful - Mr Ewike’s wife first learned about her husband’s death via messages circulating on WhatsApp.

“We saw photos on WhatsApp of his car burning,” Uzoma Anosike told The Independent.