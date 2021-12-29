Death and distrust: Spiralling violence in southeast Nigeria stirs memories of civil war
Security forces and separatists are trading blame for brutal attacks yet civilians often pay the price in a region where answers and justice are hard to come by, Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani reports
Early one morning in October, Ebere Ewike was driving home to his family in the southeastern Nigeria town of Obowo, when he was assaulted by a group of young men who set his car ablaze.
As with many attacks and killings this year in the region - where tensions are rising between separatists and state forces, and the public is increasingly fearful - Mr Ewike’s wife first learned about her husband’s death via messages circulating on WhatsApp.
“We saw photos on WhatsApp of his car burning,” Uzoma Anosike told The Independent.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies