Sri Lanka’s parliament will meet on Saturday to initiate the process of electing a new leader, its speaker announced on Friday after formally accepting the resignation of exiled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president,” speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told reporters. “It will happen quickly and successfully. I request everyone to support this process.”

The elected president will serve out the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa’s term, which was set to end in 2024. The speaker added that he hoped the process would be completed in seven days.