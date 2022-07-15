Sri Lanka to begin process of choosing new leader as president-in-exile finally resigns
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation sent wave of jubilation through Colombo, and protesters retreated from occupied government buildings
Sri Lanka’s parliament will meet on Saturday to initiate the process of electing a new leader, its speaker announced on Friday after formally accepting the resignation of exiled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
“From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president,” speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told reporters. “It will happen quickly and successfully. I request everyone to support this process.”
The elected president will serve out the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa’s term, which was set to end in 2024. The speaker added that he hoped the process would be completed in seven days.
