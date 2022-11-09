Sweden and Finland can ‘count on’ Hungary in Nato bid

A close ally of Viktor Orban has declared that Sweden and Finland can “count on” Hungary in their bids for Nato accession as Budapest and Ankara continue to stall the progress of the Nordic countries’ applications to the bloc.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing on Wednesday that discussions around the ratification of the nations’ accession to the military alliance would occur during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed.

“Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us,” Mr Gulyas insisted.