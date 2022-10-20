Jump to content

Finland PM Sanna Marin says there is ‘support’ to build fence on Russian border

Small section of the wall could be built imminently

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 20 October 2022 16:27
Russian aircraft released missile near unarmed RAF plane in Black Sea, Ben Wallace says

Finland’s prime minister has said there is “wide support” from the political parties to build a fence along parts of the country’s border with Russia.

A small section of the wall - approximately three kilometres - is expected to start being built once funds have been allocated, according to Finnish media.

However, the decision of the entire fence project may be postponed to the next government as Finland holds a general election in April 2023.

“It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland‘s (eastern) border in the future,” prime minister Sanna Marin said at the legislature before a meeting with parliamentary groups on the border fence issue.

The Finnish Border Guard had earlier suggested covering parts of the 1,340 kilometre (830 mile) frontier Finland shares with Russia, the longest of any European Union member, to help in preventing possible large-scale and illegal migration — a concern that has grown in Helsinki amid Russia‘s war in Ukraine.

Based on a risk analysis by border officials, the fence would be up to 260 kilometers (162 miles) long in total and cover areas that have been identified as potential risks for large-scale migration from Russia.

The main parts of the fence would be erected in southeastern Finland, where most border traffic to and from Russia takes place, but some sections are likely be built also around border stations in the north.

The construction of the fence would take up to four years and is expected to cost several hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) in total, according to Finnish news agency STT.

Finland’s prime minister has said there is “wide support” from the political parties to build a fence

(AP)

Finnish media reported there is support for the project from parties in Marin’s center-left coalition government and the opposition alike.

