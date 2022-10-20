Ukraine news - live: Putin may withdraw troops from Dnipro as Zelensky’s forces advance
It comes as Russia’s new commander concedes Moscow’s position is ‘difficult’
The UK ministry of defence has said it is “likely” that Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.
It comes after recently appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, told Russian media that ‘a difficult situation has emerged’ in the Kherson area.
He endorsed the previously announced plans of the occupation authorities to evacuate the civilian population.
As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the invasion is highly unusual.
Meanwhile, Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure as a cold and brutal winter approaches for the war-torn nation.
In response, Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use for the first time to allow energy companies to repair power facilities which have been battered in the last week.
Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use from 7 am to 11 pm today and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done.
Arson suspected in Ukrainian refugee hotel fire, German police say
Police suspect that a fire that broke out at a hotel housing Ukrainian refugees in northeastern Germany is a case of politically motivated arson.
Fourteen guests, most of them Ukrainians, and three staff were in the half-timbered thatch-roofed Hotel Schaefereck when the fire began on Wednesday evening, police in Rostock said on Thursday, adding that none of them was hurt.
“As things stand, arson is suspected and a political motivation is assumed,” the police said in a statement.
The blaze erupted at 9:20 p.m. in the hotel near the Baltic seashore in the village of Gross Stroemkendorf, which since April served as accommodation for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
“People who sought refuge from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war had to be rescued from the flames,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
“If arson is confirmed, then this is a hate crime that will be prosecuted with all vigour.”
Prosecutors have ordered specialist fire investigator to look into the cause of the blaze, police said, adding that they were now assessing the damage to the building.
Russian fighter jet ‘released missile’ near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet “released a missile” in the vicinity of a British aircraft over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has revealed.
Ben Wallace told MPs it happened in “international airspace over the Black Sea” three weeks ago, on 29 September.
He said an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint plane was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.
Russian fighter jet ‘released missile’ near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet “released a missile” in the vicinity of a British aircraft over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has revealed.
Russian aircraft missile launch not deliberate escalation - UK defence minister
Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he did not consider the release of a missile by a Russian aircraft near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace to be a deliberate escalation.
“We don’t consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction,” Wallace told parliament.
“However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time.”
UK defence minister says Russian aircraft fired missile near British plane over Black Sea
A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia‘s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.
The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added.
Putin may withdraw troops from Dnipro as Zelensky’s forces advance, UK MoD suggests
The UK ministry of defence has said it is “likely” that Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.
It comes after recently appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, told Russian media that ‘a difficult situation has emerged’ in the Kherson area.
He endorsed the previously announced plans of the occupation authorities to evacuate the civilian population. As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the ‘special military operation’ is highly unusual.
India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest due to the “deteriorating security situation” of the European country amid the nearly eight-month-long war.
“Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a statement on Wednesday.
India has also advised its citizens against travelling to the war-torn country, citing an escalation of hostilities as Kyiv counterattacks Russian forces in response to Moscow’s “kamikaze” drone strikes.
India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Advisory comes after Putin imposes martial law in four Ukrainian regions
Russia says U.S. 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security
Russia‘s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was “blackmailing” and “persecuting” those that try to trade with Russia and was therefore compromising global food security.
The U.S. has not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but sanctions on Russia‘s shipping, insurance, logistics and payments infrastructure are thwarting Russia‘s ability to export crucial fertilizers and chemicals, Moscow says.
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders
Russia‘s air force held scheduled patrol flights at the borders of its ally Belarus on Thursday, Minsk said, as concerns remain that it could take a more active role in the Ukraine war.
Russia has deployed an enhanced task force of 9,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of military hardware to its neighbour after President Alexander Lukashenko said last week Belarus was at threat of attack from Ukraine.
“Right now, the Russian aviation component of the regional troop grouping is carrying out a scheduled patrol of the air borders of the Union State,” Belarus’ defence ministry said in a statement. The “Union State” is the name of a borderless customs-free zone between Russia and Belarus.
Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, deploying troops and equipment from there for its failed offensive on Kyiv in the early days of the war.
Belarus shares a 675-mile (1,085-kilometre) border with Ukraine and is less than 60 miles (100 kilometres) from the Ukrainian capital at its closest point.
While Lukashenko has repeatedly claimed Belarus is at risk of attack by Kyiv, he has so far not sent forces to fight alongside Russia, despite Ukrainian and Western concerns it may.
Ukraine denies it is a threat to Belarus.
Ukraine curbs power use as Russia continues all-out assault on energy infrastructure
Ukraine has begun restricting electricity use following a devasatating series of attacks by Russian on its power facilities.
Government officials and grid operator Ukrenergo said power supplies will be curb usage between 7am and 11pm, and temporary blackouts were possible. The restriction is limited - for now - to Thursday but could be extended.
The announcement came after Moscow accelerated its attacks on “critical infrastructure” in Ukraine, targeting the country’s power and water supplies.
Ukraine curbs power use as Russia continues all-out assault on energy infrastructure
Nationwide electricity restrictions put in place in response
Ukraine says it seeks 20 per cent cut in energy use
Ukraine‘s energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20 per cent reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power.
The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300 air strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since Oct. 10.
“We see a drop in consumption,” he said. “We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is not enough, we are forced to bring in forced shutdowns.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies