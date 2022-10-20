✕ Close Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories

The UK ministry of defence has said it is “likely” that Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.

It comes after recently appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, told Russian media that ‘a difficult situation has emerged’ in the Kherson area.

He endorsed the previously announced plans of the occupation authorities to evacuate the civilian population.

As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the invasion is highly unusual.

Meanwhile, Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure as a cold and brutal winter approaches for the war-torn nation.

In response, Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use for the first time to allow energy companies to repair power facilities which have been battered in the last week.

Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use from 7 am to 11 pm today and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done.