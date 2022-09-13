Thai court sentences political activist to two years in prison for insulting Queen
Jatuporn ‘New’ Saeoueng’s traditional attire during protest in 2020 interpreted as ‘insulting’ to Queen
An activist in Thailand was sentenced to two years in prison under the royal defamation law by a court on Monday.
Jatuporn “New” Saeoueng, 25, was sentenced to two years for attending a pro-democracy protest in October 2020 in traditional Thai attire that the court interpreted as “mocking” and “insulting” to the queen.
Lawyers for the activist said that they were trying to get her bail after she was sentenced by the criminal court for insulting the monarchy and violating the Public Assembly Act two years ago at a protest held in Bangkok’s Silom area.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies