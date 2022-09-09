‘Aggressive’ 10ft python tangled up in garden net rescued in Thailand

A man smoking a cigarette in his garden in Thailand got quite the shock when an “aggressive” 10-foot-long python tried to bite his leg.

Thankfully for the homeowner, the massive snake was tangled up in a net, which scuppered the attack.

Footage shows rescue teams safely removing the serpent, using a pair of scissors to cut it free before putting it into a bag, and later returning it to the wild.

Praman Khongkhachon, the man who was nearly bitten, said it was the biggest python he has ever seen in the area.

