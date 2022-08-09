Thailand pub owner charged after fire kills 15 people and injures dozens
Witnesses said they saw smoke billowing out of the pub and heard loud sounds of explosions
Authorities in Thailand have charged the owner of a pub where a fire last week killed 15 people and injured at least three dozen others.
On Friday, the fire was reported at Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, around 1am local time during a live music performance.
Witnesses said they saw smoke billowing out of the pub and heard loud sounds of explosions.
