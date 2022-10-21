India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Advisory comes after Putin imposes martial law in four Ukrainian regions
India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest due to the “deteriorating security situation” of the European country amid the nearly eight-month-long war.
“Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a statement on Wednesday.
India has also advised its citizens against travelling to the war-torn country, citing an escalation of hostilities as Kyiv counterattacks Russian forces in response to Moscow’s “kamikaze” drone strikes.
