Russian forces in more occupied Ukrainian territories will try to recruit locals into their army, warns Volodymyr Zelensky.
“In the near future, the occupiers will try to recruit men into their army. Everywhere is the same as in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Mr Zelensky warned in his nightly address yesterday, specifically addressing people in “temporarily” occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.
“Please avoid it as much as you can. Try to leave the occupied territory,” he urged the population in the Russian-held territories which fell within the ambit of Moscow’s illegal referendum earlier this month.
This comes as Ukrainians have been asked to limit their power use in the face of a looming energy crisis in the approaching winter.
Millions in the war-hit nation restricted their electricity use for the first time starting today as continuous missile attacks from Russia have battered Ukraine’s power plants, forcing many to shut down.
And Vladimir Putin has said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — recently illegally annexed by Moscow.
Putin could try to recruit locals in Russia’s army, warns Zelensky
“If you cannot do this and find yourself in Russian military structures, at the first opportunity try to lay down your arms and come to Ukrainian positions. And most importantly, protect your life. And be sure to help our other people who are close to you. Our common task is to persevere. Stand against these weirdoes…,” he added.
Mr Zelensky said Russia had been avoiding “even the word ‘war’ for six months”. Moscow “punished its own people with criminal cases for it, and now it declares martial law in the occupied territory”, he said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 20 October.
