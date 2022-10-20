Jump to content

Liveupdated1666238442

Ukraine war – live: Putin will try to recruit you in Russia’s army, Zelensky warns locals

Civilians asked to leave the Russian-controlled Kherson city ‘as fast as possible’

Arpan Rai
Thursday 20 October 2022 05:00
Comments
Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories

Russian forces in more occupied Ukrainian territories will try to recruit locals into their army, warns Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In the near future, the occupiers will try to recruit men into their army. Everywhere is the same as in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Mr Zelensky warned in his nightly address yesterday, specifically addressing people in “temporarily” occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.

“Please avoid it as much as you can. Try to leave the occupied territory,” he urged the population in the Russian-held territories which fell within the ambit of Moscow’s illegal referendum earlier this month.

This comes as Ukrainians have been asked to limit their power use in the face of a looming energy crisis in the approaching winter.

Millions in the war-hit nation restricted their electricity use for the first time starting today as continuous missile attacks from Russia have battered Ukraine’s power plants, forcing many to shut down.

And Vladimir Putin has said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — recently illegally annexed by Moscow.

1666238442

Arpan Rai20 October 2022 05:00
1666236505

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 20 October.

Arpan Rai20 October 2022 04:28

