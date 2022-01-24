‘There is no hope left’: More Tunisians risk their lives trying to reach Europe
Irregular migration from Tunisia has surged to levels unseen since the 2011 revolution as the pandemic compounds economic turmoil and leaves young people with no prospects, writes Simon Speakman Cordall
Standing by the sea in La Goulette, a small fishing port to the north of Tunisia’s capital, 28-year-old Hatem reflected on his latest attempt to migrate to Europe.
Having scraped together 4,000 dinars (£1,027) from savings and loans from relatives, Hatem was hopeful his third effort to reach Italy would be successful.
Like a growing number of young Tunisians, he eschewed traditional smuggling networks and instead turned to “self-smuggling” – pooling his cash with others to arrange their own boat and pilot.
