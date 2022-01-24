‘There is no hope left’: More Tunisians risk their lives trying to reach Europe

Standing by the sea in La Goulette, a small fishing port to the north of Tunisia’s capital, 28-year-old Hatem reflected on his latest attempt to migrate to Europe.

Having scraped together 4,000 dinars (£1,027) from savings and loans from relatives, Hatem was hopeful his third effort to reach Italy would be successful.

Like a growing number of young Tunisians, he eschewed traditional smuggling networks and instead turned to “self-smuggling” – pooling his cash with others to arrange their own boat and pilot.