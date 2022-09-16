Russian troops in Ukraine ‘retreating in panic’ and abandoning equipment
Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than two thousand square miles of territory in their counter-offensive
Russian troops are “retreating in panic” and abandoning high-value equipment in response to Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kharkiv.
Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast.
It comes as Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than two thousand square miles of territory as they continue their counter-offensive regaining key locations in the Kharkiv region. President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the west to speed up arms supplies to maintain the momentum of its offensives.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies