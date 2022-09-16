Jump to content

Russian troops in Ukraine ‘retreating in panic’ and abandoning equipment

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than two thousand square miles of territory in their counter-offensive

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:42
Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine, officials say

Russian troops are “retreating in panic” and abandoning high-value equipment in response to Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kharkiv.

Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

It comes as Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than two thousand square miles of territory as they continue their counter-offensive regaining key locations in the Kharkiv region. President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the west to speed up arms supplies to maintain the momentum of its offensives.

