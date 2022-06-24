Ukraine granted EU candidate status in ‘historic moment’
Volodymyr Zelensky hails move, which leaders claim will put bloc ‘on the right side of history’
European leaders have formally accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates to join the EU, in a “historic moment” which will also serve as a blow to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Although it could take the two countries more than a decade to qualify for membership, the decision at a two-day EU summit is a symbolic step which highlights the bloc’s willingness to reach deep into the former Soviet Union – in what Ukraine’s ambassador called “a signal to Moscow”.
Georgia was also given a “European perspective” but told it must fulfil certain conditions before winning candidate status.
