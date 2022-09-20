Captured Russian tanks used by Ukraine to push into occupied territories in Luhansk
In a chaotic withdrawal by Putin’s forces, high quality equipment was forsaken
Captured Russian tanks abandoned in panic by Vladimir Putin’s troops are being used by Kyiv’s forces to push foward into Moscow-occupied territories in Ukraine.
They have been using stranded Russian T-72 tanks to try and push further into Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, the Institute for the Study of War said.
“The initial panic of the counter-offensive led Russian troops to abandon higher-quality equipment in working order, rather than the more damaged equipment left behind by Russian forces retreating from Kyiv in April, further indicating the severity of the Russian rout,” the institute said, citing a Russian claim.
