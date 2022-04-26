Vladimir Putin is making “military unsound” decisions to win the war in Ukraine before Russia’s Victory Day parade on 9 May, a UK minister has said.

British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday that “thousands of Russian lives are going to be lost” as a result of Mr Putin’s desire to be seen as a “hero” before the celebrations next month to mark the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

“The fact that he has directed that the military outcome must be secured by 9 May will mean that commanders, even though they will know from all their command and staff training it is absolute folly to launch an offensive before you’ve massed all of your combat power,” Mr Heappey told BBC Breakfast.