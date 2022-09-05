Ukraine war: UK to expand programme to train ‘citizen soldiers’
Ukrainian nationals being trained on British soil to protect them from Russian shelling
Britain is expanding a programme that trains thousands of Ukrainian citizens to become frontline soldiers in the war against Russia.
The course is being extended from three weeks to five in order to keep more of the training in the UK, reducing the threat from Moscow’s shelling.
Around 4,700 Ukrainian citizens have already undergone training at military bases in the England since the programme began in June.
