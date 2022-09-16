Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to have shaken off his recent car accident as he was pictured greeting the president of the European Commission in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president was not seriously hurt in the incident on Wednesday night, his spokesperson announced on social media, but the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

It happened as Mr Zelensky was returning from the city of Izium, where he had been celebrating the success of Ukrainian troops in reclaiming territory from the Russians.