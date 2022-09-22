Russian influencer ‘facing six years in prison for using Instagram’
‘Are you serious? Me? An 18-year-old fashion blogger?’
A Russian influencer has claimed she is facing a six-year prison sentence for using Instagram.
Model Veronika Loginova, 18, said she was in Paris when she received a phone call from her mother in Russia, who had been visited at home by police officers looking for the teenager.
They handed her a statement written by Russian prosecutors, who accuse her of having “performed actions to attract users on the social networks Facebook and Instagram”.
