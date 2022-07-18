Firefighters continued to battling raging wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal as the heatwave brings blistering temperatures across Europe.

The extreme weather, that has seen temperatures get as high as 47C in Portugal, has sparked blazes that have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and businesses.

In France, more than 16,000 people have now been evacuated as water-bombing planes and more than a thousand firefighers battle the spreading wildfires in the Gironde region.