Russia has accused Ukraine of threatening the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant with constant shelling to create the image of a “nuclear catastrophe”, claiming Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are the ones keeping the facility safe.

It comes as the UN’s nuclear power agency is engaged in talks to protect the Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been occupied by Russia since the early stages of its invasion. Ukraine strongly denies attacking the site and instead accuses Russia of shelling in its vacinity.

"Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu told his military chiefs on Tuesday.