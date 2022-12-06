Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’ as UN agency races to create Zaporizhzhia safe zone
Kyiv creating ‘appearance of threat of nuclear catastrophe’, says Sergei Shoigu
Russia has accused Ukraine of threatening the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant with constant shelling to create the image of a “nuclear catastrophe”, claiming Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are the ones keeping the facility safe.
It comes as the UN’s nuclear power agency is engaged in talks to protect the Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been occupied by Russia since the early stages of its invasion. Ukraine strongly denies attacking the site and instead accuses Russia of shelling in its vacinity.
"Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu told his military chiefs on Tuesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies