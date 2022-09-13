Ukraine has taken back 6,000 sq km from Russia in just 12 days, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops have liberated over 6,000 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country in just 12 days of September.

Since its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has captured an estimated one-fifth of the country’s overall 600,000 sq km of territory.

After 200 days of war, Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Monday, said: “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south.”