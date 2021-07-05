In this dish, grilled slices of aubergine and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yoghurt and showered with fresh mint and coriander. It’s a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the aubergine is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.

Cooking the aubergine on the grill not only brings a gentle smoky flavour to the plate but also adds appealing grill marks and gives the dish a lighter, more summery flair. The grilled onions in this recipe also contribute a lovely layer of sweetness.

The finished dish can be served warm or at room temperature, and the yoghurt sauce and grilled vegetables can be made days ahead, making it amenable to the relaxed summer cooking I’m always aiming for. As a bonus, the dish presents as if it took a lot of effort – enticingly saucy, layered with exciting flavours, fresh and herbaceous, yet filling.

I love it as a meal in itself, scooped up with some grilled flatbread, but it is also will make a natural partner to chicken or lamb kebabs.

Afghani-style grilled aubergine with tomato sauce, yoghurt and herbs

Total time: 45 minutes

Makes:4 servings

Make ahead: The aubergine and onion may be grilled up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Storage notes: The yoghurt sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

180g low-fat or whole milk plain yoghurt

2½ tsp finely grated garlic, divided

2 tbsp water, plus more as needed

3 small or 2 medium firm, globe aubergine(about 550g total), trimmed and sliced 8mm thick

½ medium red onion (about 110g), sliced 8mm thick

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 tsp salt, divided

450g fresh, ripe tomatoes, chopped, with their juices (may substitute with 800g no-salt-added diced tomatoes with their juices)

½ tsp sweet paprika

¼ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method

1. In a medium bowl, combine the yoghurt with ½ teaspoon of the garlic and, if needed, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the yoghurt is the consistency of thin pancake batter and can be easily drizzled. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

2. Preheat the grill or a grill pan over a medium-high heat. Brush both sides of the aubergine and onion with 3 tablespoons of the oil, then sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt.

3. Working in batches, if necessary, grill the aubergine and onion, until tender and have grill marks, 3 to 4 minutes per side for the aubergine and 2 to 3 minutes per side for the onion. Transfer the grilled vegetables to a plate.

4. In a large, deep frying pan with a lid over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of garlic and cook, stirring, until it turns pale golden, 20 to 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, paprika, turmeric, the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt and the pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes have broken down and have become thick and saucy, about 6 minutes. If the mixture seems dry, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water.

5. Stir 2 tablespoons of water into the pan, then add the aubergine and onions, gently nestling them into the sauce and spooning some of the sauce over them. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the aubergine is very tender and has absorbed some of the sauce, but it still retains its shape, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

6. To serve, spread about ½ cup of the yoghurt on a serving platter or divide it among individual plates, with each plate getting 2 tablespoons. Layer the saucy aubergine mixture on top of the yoghurt, then drizzle with the remaining yoghurt and sprinkle with the mint and coriander.

Nutrition per serving | Calories: 230; total fat: 16g; saturated fat: 3g; cholesterol: 8mg; sodium: 332mg; carbohydrates: 20g; dietary fibre: 7g; sugar: 12g; protein: 6g.

