When he’s not in the studio or on set for his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Big Zuu is in the kitchen. Drawing on his Sierra Leonean heritage and love of classic snacks, Big Zuu brings his passion for food into every meal.

Here’s three recipes from his new cookbook to add to your repertoire, including an innovative take on a PB&J.

Big Zuu’s jollof rice balls with scotch bonnet sauce recipe

A crossover between west African and Italian food (Ellis Parrinder/PA)

“We have taken the most African dish and gentrified it, but don’t worry, my Sierra Leonean elders gave me a pass, and it also tastes nice. This is an embodiment of my love for west African and Italian food,” says Big Zuu. “Finally they’ve come together to create this mighty ball of tastiness.”

Ingredients

400g leftover Mumma Zuu’s jollof rice (see below)

60g mozzarella, cut into 8 pieces and drained well

1.5L vegetable oil, for deep-frying (if using a saucepan; if using a deep-fat fryer follow manufacturer’s instructions for oil)

50g plain flour

2 eggs, beaten

50g panko breadcrumbs

1 quantity of scotch bonnet sauce (see below)

For Mumma Zuu’s jollof rice:

800g lamb leg, diced

3 tbsp all purpose seasoning

1L vegetable oil, for deep-frying

1 onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1-2 scotch bonnet chillies, depending on how hot you like it, chopped or whole

4 tbsp tomato paste

600g plum tomatoes, chopped

4 Maggi or other vegetable stock cubes, crushed

2 bay leaves

Pinch each of white pepper and ground black pepper

500g basmati rice, rinsed

Salt

For the scotch bonnet sauce:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1-2 scotch bonnet chillies, depending on how hot you like it, pricked

4 garlic cloves, crushed

2.5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

800g tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 Maggi or other vegetable stock cubes

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Method

1. Make the jollof rice: toss the lamb in two tablespoons of the all purpose seasoning. Place in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring up to the boil. Simmer for 40 minutes to one hour until just tender, skimming off any foam that comes to the surface. Drain the lamb, reserving the cooking liquid. Dry the lamb pieces on kitchen paper.

2. Preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 170C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium-high heat to 170C. Then, working in batches, carefully fry the pieces of lamb for two to three minutes until they are golden brown and crisp all over. Drain on kitchen paper and set aside.

3. Heat the three tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large casserole and add the onion. Cook for 10-15 minutes over a medium heat until the onion is golden, then add the garlic, scotch bonnets, tomato paste and remaining all purpose seasoning. Cook for another two minutes before adding the tomatoes, stock cubes, bay leaves, salt and a pinch each of black and white pepper. Simmer for five minutes before stirring in the rice and the cooked lamb.

4. Measure the leftover cooking stock from the lamb into a jug. You need 850ml – if there isn’t enough, top up with water. Stir this into the rice, cover with foil, put the lid on and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring every so often, until the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and leave the rice to stand, covered, for 15-20 minutes before serving – or saving for jollof balls.

5. Make the scotch bonnet sauce: add the oil to a saucepan and fry the onion over a medium heat for 15 minutes until soft and beginning to caramelise. Add the chillies, garlic and ginger and fry for two to three minutes more before adding the tomatoes, three tablespoons water, the vinegar, sugar and the stock cubes. Season with salt and pepper. Bring up to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes to a thick, spicy sauce. Blend to a smooth sauce using a food processor or stick blender.

6. Divide the leftover jollof into eight patties. Take a patty in the palm of your hand and place a piece of mozzarella in the centre. Wrap the rice around it using your hand and shape into a ball. Repeat with the rest of the balls and chill in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.

7. Preheat the oil in deep-fat fryer to 170C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium-high heat to 170C.

8. Put the flour, beaten eggs and panko in three shallow dishes. Roll each rice ball in the flour, then egg and then panko, coating well.

9. Carefully drop the rice balls in the fryer or saucepan and, working in batches, fry for three to four minutes until golden brown. Drain well on kitchen paper and serve immediately with Scotch Bonnet Sauce.

Big Zuu’s big bang broccoli recipe

Crispy, deep-fried broccoli with chilli oil (Ellis Parrinder/PA)

“You know anything that’s called ‘big bang’ is going to be peng,” says Big Zuu. “I love broccoli, but when it’s deep-fried and covered in sauce with extra sprinkles around the side, I sometimes feel myself becoming the broccoli. Love you, brocc.”

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1.5L vegetable oil, for deep-frying (if using a saucepan; if using a deep-fat fryer follow manufacturer’s instructions for oil)

2 large eggs, beaten

½ tsp Chinese five spice

60g cornflour

100g broccoli or tenderstem florets

60g panko breadcrumbs

Flaky sea salt

For the dipping sauce:

100g mayonnaise

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tsp crispy chilli oil

1 tbsp sriracha

To garnish:

2 spring onions, sliced

1 red chilli, sliced

Method

1. Preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 180C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium-high heat to 180C.

2. Mix all the dipping sauce ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.

3. Beat the eggs, five spice and two-thirds of the cornflour together to form a smooth batter. Season with a pinch of salt.

4. When the oil is hot, working in batches, first toss the broccoli in the remaining cornflour, then coat in the batter and then toss in the breadcrumbs to lightly coat. Carefully place in the oil. Fry for one minute, turning if necessary, until the breadcrumbs are golden.

5. Remove from the oil and drain on kitchen paper.

6. Season with flaky sea salt, garnish with the spring onions and chilli and serve with the dipping sauce.

Big Zuu’s PBJ cheesecake recipe

Big Zuu claims this cheesecake is ‘mouth heaven’ (Ellis Parrinder/PA)

“I don’t think it gets greater than taking classic snacks and combining them with other classic snacks,” says Big Zuu.

“I’ve always wondered how far can we take PBJ. Well, my friend, we’ve taken it to the next level. That jam on the peanut butter cheesecake is basically mouth heaven.”

Makes: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

Vegetable oil, for greasing

150g digestive biscuits

75g butter, melted

½ tsp salt

170g smooth peanut butter

225g cream cheese

100g caster sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

225ml double cream

40g icing sugar, sifted

60g frozen raspberries

100g seedless raspberry jam

40g salted peanuts, crushed

Method

1. Grease a 20cm springform tin with vegetable oil. To make the base, put the biscuits in a plastic food bag and crush to a fine crumb using a rolling pin or pulse in a food processor until crumbly, then stir in the melted butter and salt to make a sandy mixture.

2. Using a spoon, press this into the bottom of the tin to make a smooth, even base. Chill in the freezer while you make the filling.

3. Using a stand mixer or hand whisk, combine the peanut butter, cream cheese, caster sugar and vanilla until smooth and well mixed. In a separate bowl, lightly whip the cream and icing sugar together until very softly whipped, then fold into the cream cheese mixture and mix until well combined.

4. Spoon the filling into the tin and spread over the base to make a smooth, even layer. Chill for four to six hours in the fridge.

5. To make the jam drizzle, heat together the frozen raspberries and jam in a saucepan over a medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for five minutes or so until thickened, then remove from the heat and cool completely in a bowl.

6. When you are ready to serve, remove the cheesecake from the tin, drizzle over the jam drizzle and sprinkle with the peanuts.

Recipes extracted from ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’ by Big Zuu (Ebury Press, priced £22; photography by Ellis Parrinder), out now.