Seasonal cocktails to get you in the Christmas spirit
London’s top bartenders share their tips for a festive tipple
Christmas doesn’t have to mean mulled wine and buck’s fizz. Why not treat yourself to a delicious seasonal cocktail instead?
From the classic Negroni to something more adventurious, these cocktails created by top bartenders at London’s leading restaurants are certain to get you in the festive spirit (pun intended).
Christmas Negroni
By: Luca, London
Ingredients:
25ml Campari infused with macerated redcurrant
10ml Pino Mugo liqueur
15ml Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth
25ml Sacred Dry Gin
Method:
Combine all ingredients and stir with a long spoon. Serve over ice.
Desert rose
By: Eder Neto, head of bars at The Standard, London
Ingredients:
40ml Spadin Mezcal
5ml rose syrup
5ml gomme syrup
3 dashes of grapefruit bitters
Method:
Pour all ingredients in the serving glass.
Add ice cubes.
Stir it up around 20 times.
Top up with fresh ice cubes.
Garnish with a grapefruit zest.
Grinch in the Cup
By: Antonino Lo Iacono, bar manager at Le Magritte, The Beaumont, London
Ingredients:
2 drops DR Harris bitters
1 tsp brown sugar
4 mint leaves
15ml Pineau des Charentes
60ml Maker’s Mark bourbon
10ml Fernet Branca Menta
Method:
1. To a metal cup, add all the ingredients.
2. Gently stir using a swizzle.
3. Fill up the cup with crushed ice, creating a little mound that rises above the rim of the cup.
4. Garnish with a few sprigs of mint, a cherry infused in bourbon and a dust of iced sugar over the top.
